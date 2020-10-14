Federal court dismisses child porn charges in case against former Catholic school principal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A U.S. magistrate judge dismissed the child pornography case against former Catholic school principal Marlan Burki on Wednesday.

According to court documents, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart dismissed without prejudice the criminal complaint against Burki, who one judge ruled earlier that authorities had probable cause to believe was “John Doe 42."

On Oct. 8, the judge ruled Burki would not be eligible for release as the case unfolds, saying that “based upon the information presented, and the explicit nature of the crime to a child who has yet to be identified, that the defendant needs to stay detained. There is a substantial risk of harm to the public,” court records state.

Burki of Tecumseh was the principal at All Saints School in Omaha from 2006 to 2018; and had also served as the principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice.

