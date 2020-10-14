David’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds bring in much cooler air for the rest of the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The combination of high winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation increased our fire danger Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 PM for the Omaha Metro, and areas to the west and north.

Very high fire danger (WOWT)

After a day in the 70s, strong northwest winds will bring in much cooler air for the rest of the workweek.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s and lower-40s. A light shower is possible, but any rainfall won’t amount to much. Smoke may be an issue in spots as well, especially south of I-80. This is due to the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado. Smoky haze should move out of the area Thursday morning.

As clouds also push south by morning, mostly sunny skies return Thursday. Temperatures will be much colder than the previous few days, with highs just in the mid-50s for most of us. Winds will be blowing from the northwest 10 to 20 mph.

The Next 3 Days (WOWT)

We’ll start Friday in the mid to upper-30s with highs in the upper-50s by the afternoon.

Conditions warm up briefly Saturday, with highs topping out in the lower-70s. Enjoy this taste of warmth, as we’ll struggle to hit 50° both Sunday and Monday!

Waves of cooler-than-average temperatures continue through the extended forecast with a few light precipitation chances.

Cooler extended forecast ahead (WOWT)

