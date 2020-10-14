Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Gusty winds bring in much cooler air for the rest of the workweek

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The combination of high winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation increased our fire danger Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 PM for the Omaha Metro, and areas to the west and north.

Very high fire danger
Very high fire danger(WOWT)

After a day in the 70s, strong northwest winds will bring in much cooler air for the rest of the workweek.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s and lower-40s. A light shower is possible, but any rainfall won’t amount to much. Smoke may be an issue in spots as well, especially south of I-80. This is due to the Cameron Peak Fire in Colorado. Smoky haze should move out of the area Thursday morning.

As clouds also push south by morning, mostly sunny skies return Thursday. Temperatures will be much colder than the previous few days, with highs just in the mid-50s for most of us. Winds will be blowing from the northwest 10 to 20 mph.

The Next 3 Days
The Next 3 Days(WOWT)

We’ll start Friday in the mid to upper-30s with highs in the upper-50s by the afternoon.

Conditions warm up briefly Saturday, with highs topping out in the lower-70s. Enjoy this taste of warmth, as we’ll struggle to hit 50° both Sunday and Monday!

Waves of cooler-than-average temperatures continue through the extended forecast with a few light precipitation chances.

Cooler extended forecast ahead
Cooler extended forecast ahead(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gusty winds have moved in this afternoon behind a cold front resulting in high fire danger through the evening hours. Temperatures will quickly cool tonight, dropping into the low 40s, and will stay cool tomorrow with highs only in the middle 50s.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Windy and warm with very high fire danger

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
South winds early this morning will become northwesterly this afternoon and that is when they will increase quite a bit.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
We'll warm things up Wednesday – with highs in the mid-70s – but the wind will be on the rise as well.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer and windy Wednesday before a stronger cool-down arrives

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Conditions will stay pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping back into the lower-50s. We’ll warm things up Wednesday – with highs in the mid-70s – but the wind will be on the rise as well.

Latest News

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
A fantastic Fall evening for much of the area right now, with even warmer though windy weather expected Wednesday. Fire weather will be a concern tomorrow. Then... some big changes are in store! We're expecting some chilly weather by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather

Dry conditions, wind put Douglas County burn ban back in place

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Elevated fire danger the rest of the week

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another great fall day as we brace for big temperature swings

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Another chilly morning will turn into a mild and breezy fall afternoon.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT
Another day of full sunshine is expected on Tuesday, however gusty northwest winds will likely kick in by late morning, helping to slow down our warm up just a bit.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - More fantastic Fall weather

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A beautiful fall evening for the metro with more sunshine on the way this week. Temperatures on a bit of a roller coaster ride as we slide deeper into Fall.

News

More fantastic Fall weather

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
A beautiful fall evening for the metro with more sunshine on the way this week. Temperatures on a bit of a roller coaster ride as we slide deeper into Fall.