Conflict arises between Omaha living facility staff and board members

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s conflict brewing as of Tuesday night between staff and board members of an Omaha living facility for senior citizens.

Taxpayers need to know about it because federal funds help pay the bills.

Restocking the pantry helps nourish the golden years for senior residents at Notre Dame Housing.

But there’s no love loss between members of the organization’s governing board and that concerns paid staff. Of 11 volunteer board members, six have resigned this year.

“When you have that high of a percentage of board members exit and organization that’s a lot of red flags, a lot of questioning among the board of directors on what’s happening here,” said Executive Director Mike Robinson.

One who resigned said the board is dysfunctional and an independent review would be a good idea. But an attorney for the remaining members says resignation letters mentioned disagreements among board members and the stress of the times.

It’s not just the resignations of a half dozen board members that raised the concern of staff. They’ve also received an email from HUD which provides a big chunk of the funding for senior citizens who live here.

The annual financial statement required to be submitted to HUD is overdue and subject to enforcement actions. Cindy weber is the Notre Dame Housing compliance director.

“We could lose our tax credit, we could lose all HUD money because we’re not getting the information to them because (the board) is blocking us,” she said.

The attorney for the board states procedural hold-ups with certain items this year are being remedied. The volunteer board delegates operational matters to the executive director. But he claims the financial buck stops at the board.

“The board and staff need some mediation in regards to resolving this because it has caused a split in our board of directors,” Robinson said.

But current board members don’t believe there is a need for a mediator to facilitate communication between them and staff.

Notre Dame Housing receives nearly a quarter of a million dollars a year from taxpayers to cover a large portion of the rent for low and moderate-income senior citizens. A HUD spokesperson said two separate financial reports are more than two weeks late but HUD will continue to work with the organization to address the issues.

A statement from an attorney Kathryn Dittrick for Notre Dame Housing was issued:

(1) It is correct that several members of the Board have resigned in 2020. The current Board members cannot speak to the reasons for resignations of the former members, though several of the resignation letters have mentioned the stress of the times and disagreements among Board members as reasons for leaving.

(2) Regarding HUD compliance, Notre Dame Housing has worked with HUD for over 23 years and has received positive reviews from HUD throughout their relationship. While there have been some procedural hold-ups with certain items this year, those are currently being remedied. In general, HUD compliance is a task delegated to the Executive Director to facilitate. The Board is a volunteer Board, governing an organization founded by the Notre Dame Sisters, and, like all Boards, they must delegate these types of day-to-day operational matters to the Executive Director.

(3) Staff members have requested mediations in the past, though it is not clear what issues they are seeking to mediate. The Board has repeatedly opened the door, through direct email communications with individual staff members, and made clear the Board is always willing to hear any concerns directly and specifically. The Board has also repeatedly offered times of availability for Zoom conferences in which the staff could convey any concerns and also made clear that it will alternatively consider concerns submitted in writing. The Board does not believe there is any need for a mediator to facilitate communications between staff and the Board.

