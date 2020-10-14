Bellevue Police look for third suspect involved in teen’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are looking for a third suspect, 21-year-old Rashaun J. Faison of Council Bluffs, in connection to a 17-year-olds death.

Bellevue Police responded to a home Monday near the 1000 block of West 31st Avenue. Upon arrival, authorities found the 17-year-old victim, now identified as Kalani Zalopany, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that evening, Davion Snider, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for their involvement in the case. Both were booked for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, and robbery.

Anyone with information regarding Rashaun’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100.

Rashaun is described as 6′2″, 220 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

