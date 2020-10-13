Tuesday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Mills County update

Since last week, Mills County has reported 70 new cases. The community total has grown from 221 to 291.

The total number of deaths remains at 1.

Mills County also confirms 148 total recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

