Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another great fall day as we brace for big temperature swings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another chilly morning will turn into a mild and breezy fall afternoon. Highs will jump into the upper 60s with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Just enough of a breeze to add a bite to the air.

Tuesday forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the 70s expected as southwest winds become northwest in the afternoon and gust to near 35 mph. That wind shift will bring some much cooler air into the area but it won’t arrive until Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The temperature roller coaster continues next week with even colder air poised to move in. Check it out in the 10 day forecast.

