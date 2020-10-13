Advertisement

Quaintance leads Mustangs in his senior season

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Millard North Mustangs have won two of their last three games and are feeling better about where they’re at.

Now, they’re hoping to make a special push to end the season.

“I think we’ve got a good shot. We’ve got momentum in our favor. We’ve won two of the last three, and guys are coming along. We’re looking like a good team now,” senior quarterback Jimmy Quaintance said.

Quaintance has found success on the ground this year, especially late in games.

He had a game winning touchdown on the goal line against Lincoln East as time expired, and had a huge 57-yard run against Grand Island to propel the Mustangs in front of the Islanders for the first time as they completed a big comeback.

“Yeah, Jimmy is doing well. Jimmy is a pretty resilient young man, and I’m really happy for him. We’re very fortunate to have a guy like Jimmy running the Q for us,” head coach Fred Petito said.

Millard North travels to Fremont on Friday.

