Obama urges Nebraskans to vote in new videos

In a video posted Tuesday to a Democratic YouTube account, Obama says “so much is at stake in this election,” and encourages registered voters to make a plan on how they will cast their ballots.

“You change our direction on every issue. That’s the power of your vote,” he says in the videos before introducing an instructional segment on the three options that Nebraska voters have to get their ballots counted: voting early by mail, voting early in person, or voting on Election Day.

The video, which points viewers to online to iwillvote.com/ne to check on their voter status, walks through the process of each option, noting in particular what things to make certain of before mailing in an absentee ballot. The video is one of 18 posted Tuesday appealing to voters of as many states, including Iowa.

Nebraskans have until Friday, Oct. 16 to register to vote online or by mail; and until Oct. 23 to register in person. Nebraska voters have until Oct. 23 to request a mail-in ballot and can check the status of their registration online.

Early voting is underway in Nebraska through Nov. 2 at county election offices throughout the state. Registered voters in Douglas County can cast their ballots in person now at the Election Commission office, located at 12220 W. Center Road in Omaha.

Iowans have until Oct. 24 to register to vote and/or request a mail-in ballot. Early voting is underway in Iowa through Nov. 2 also; voters can find their polling place via the Secretary of State’s website, which also has a portal for checking the status of registration requests.

