Man convicted in murder, cannibalism case sentenced to life

Joseph Oberhansley, 36, was sentenced to life without parole for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton.
Joseph Oberhansley, 36, was sentenced to life without parole for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton.(Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Joseph Oberhansley, 36, learned his sentence for the September 11, 2014 murder of Tammy Jo Blanton this afternoon in Clark Circuit Court. He was convicted on Sept. 18 on murder and burglary charges but was found not guilty of rape.

The life sentence will run without parole. He also was sentenced to six years on the burglary charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Blanton’s body was found by officers who went to her home to perform a welfare check after co-workers became concerned when she didn’t show up for work. Officers had been to the home around 3 a.m. on a domestic disturbance call. At that time, Blanton told the officers she had changed the locks and wanted Oberhansley to leave her property. The officers later testified to watching Oberhansley leave.

Tammy Jo Blanton
Tammy Jo Blanton(WAVE)

When officers returned later for the welfare check they found Oberhansley outside looking “nervous.” Police said Oberhansley was non-compliant to a patdown search and was arrested. A bloody knife was found in his pocket. Blood was found throughout the house. Blanton’s body was found in the bathtub.

Addressing reporters following the verdict, Oberhansley said he is not guilty of Blanton’s murder and the charges against him won’t stand. He repeated previous statements he has made since his arrest that Blanton was killed by two men who broke into her house.

