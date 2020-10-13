LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump Jr. hosts MAGA campaign event in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Donald Trump Jr. was in town Tuesday hosted a Make America Great Again event — one of the last stops for the campaign promoting the re-election of his father, President Trump.

BIRDSEYE VIEW: Here’s a snapshot of the crowd. Roughly 200 people turned out. I’ve already seen some pretty creative hats/tees. One woman was sporting an “I love Jesus, Wine, & Trump” shirt. Gotta love the honesty lol! #MakeAmericaGreatAgainRally #Omaha #Decision2020Coverage pic.twitter.com/5WI7qCxcVH — Lauren Melendez (@LMelendezNews) October 13, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to take the stage at 11:30 a.m. at the Trump Victory Office. Trump Jr. will then head to Des Moines to host another event.

