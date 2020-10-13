LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump Jr. hosts MAGA campaign event in Omaha
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Donald Trump Jr. was in town Tuesday hosted a Make America Great Again event — one of the last stops for the campaign promoting the re-election of his father, President Trump.
Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to take the stage at 11:30 a.m. at the Trump Victory Office. Trump Jr. will then head to Des Moines to host another event.
