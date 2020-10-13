Iowa family spreads Fall cheer through pumpkins

NEOLA, Iowa (WOWT) - A small-town Iowa family is hoping to harvest smiles at their pumpkin patch this year.

Driving through their town of Neola, Iowa, you’ll notice every home and business has something in common; a small orange pumpkin on their doorstep.

“It’s a great way to spread Fall cheer,” Jim Cunningham, co-owner of Pumpkin Hill, said.

Over 400 pumpkins were hand-delivered by him, his family, and a few other helpers. He said it all took about two and a half hours total.

“It was a spur of the moment. My parents came down and helped cut all of the pumpkins and we loaded up a pickup load and away we went. It was a really fun time," Jim said.

The truckload of pumpkins they handed out was intentionally grown to give to classes who take field trips to the Cunningham’s pumpkin patch. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen this year.

“We’ve got 1,000 or so little pumpkins - what should we do," Jim wondered aloud. "And one of them kind just said, well why don’t you deliver them to every house in town. And we got to thinking and that’s not a bad idea.”

The pumpkin patch is nestled in with everything else at Pumpkin Hill.

“Well, we have just about every animal you can think of. Alpaca, potbelly pig, many donkeys, horses, lots of cats,” Laura, co-owner of Pumpkin Hill and Jim’s wife, said.

The orange and white cat her 13-year-old daughter, Keegan, is holding is named Nacho Libre. Her 8-year-old little sitter, Quinn, named him.

Those two were a part of the pumpkin delivery squad.

“It was fun, there was a lot of smiles. They’re mostly surprised, like thank you and stuff like that," Keegan said. Quinn’s favorite part was picking out the best pumpkins.

The in-person and online reaction has been overwhelming, ‘thank yous’ are still pouring in every day.

“It’s been really, really nice to have everyone in the community kind of - not just say thank you - but come up and talk to us and have a conversation. And it’s just been a really nice thing for the community I think," Jim said.

Proving happiness can come in any form, even a little orange gourd.

