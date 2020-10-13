Advertisement

Iowa family spreads Fall cheer through pumpkins

The family who owns Pumpkin Hill decided to hand deliver over 400 pumpkins to every home and business in their town.
The family who owns Pumpkin Hill decided to hand deliver over 400 pumpkins to every home and business in their town.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEOLA, Iowa (WOWT) - A small-town Iowa family is hoping to harvest smiles at their pumpkin patch this year.

Driving through their town of Neola, Iowa, you’ll notice every home and business has something in common; a small orange pumpkin on their doorstep.

“It’s a great way to spread Fall cheer,” Jim Cunningham, co-owner of Pumpkin Hill, said.

Over 400 pumpkins were hand-delivered by him, his family, and a few other helpers. He said it all took about two and a half hours total.

“It was a spur of the moment. My parents came down and helped cut all of the pumpkins and we loaded up a pickup load and away we went. It was a really fun time," Jim said.

The truckload of pumpkins they handed out was intentionally grown to give to classes who take field trips to the Cunningham’s pumpkin patch. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen this year.

“We’ve got 1,000 or so little pumpkins - what should we do," Jim wondered aloud. "And one of them kind just said, well why don’t you deliver them to every house in town. And we got to thinking and that’s not a bad idea.”

The pumpkin patch is nestled in with everything else at Pumpkin Hill.

“Well, we have just about every animal you can think of. Alpaca, potbelly pig, many donkeys, horses, lots of cats,” Laura, co-owner of Pumpkin Hill and Jim’s wife, said.

The orange and white cat her 13-year-old daughter, Keegan, is holding is named Nacho Libre. Her 8-year-old little sitter, Quinn, named him.

Those two were a part of the pumpkin delivery squad.

“It was fun, there was a lot of smiles. They’re mostly surprised, like thank you and stuff like that," Keegan said. Quinn’s favorite part was picking out the best pumpkins.

The in-person and online reaction has been overwhelming, ‘thank yous’ are still pouring in every day.

“It’s been really, really nice to have everyone in the community kind of - not just say thank you - but come up and talk to us and have a conversation. And it’s just been a really nice thing for the community I think," Jim said.

Proving happiness can come in any form, even a little orange gourd.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump Jr. hosts MAGA campaign event in Omaha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Donald Trump Jr. was in town Tuesday hosted a Make America Great Again event — one of the last stops for the campaign promoting the re-election of his father, President Trump.

Politics

Obama urges Nebraskans to vote in new videos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former President Barack Obama has a message for Nebraskans: vote.

News

Juvenile shot in incident in north Omaha

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday Omaha Police were called to the area of 47th and Kansas for a possible shooting.

Crime

Former Lincoln television reporter pleads no contest to sexual assault charge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A former Lincoln television reporter pleaded no contest to charges of attempted sexual assault on Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tuesday Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Mills County reports new cases; Douglas County reports 257 new cases in 2 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Burn ban reinstated in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Douglas County fire officials are reinstating the burn ban throughout the county for the next couple of days.

First Alert Weather

Dry conditions, wind put Douglas County burn ban back in place

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Elevated fire danger the rest of the week

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another great fall day as we brace for big temperature swings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Another chilly morning will turn into a mild and breezy fall afternoon.

News

Omaha area turkey farms see gains and losses this season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Nebraska farmers had to decide months ago whether or not to raise Thanksgiving turkeys this year.

News

Blocked railroad crossing near Fremont causes residents issues

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Dozens of people living in a lake community west of Omaha started the day stuck at home and not by the pandemic.