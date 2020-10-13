Advertisement

Huskers go all in on tight ends in the class of 2021

Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone headlines a talented class of tight ends committed to Nebraska in the class of 2021.
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Many would argue that the tight end position has been a weak area for the Huskers in recent years.

It’s possible the coaches agreed with that sentiment because they’ve been on a tear recruiting tight ends recently.

The part that makes Nebraska fans even happier is that it’s all homegrown talent committing to the Big Red.

On Monday, James Carnie of Norris announced his commitment to the Huskers on his Twitter feed.

Carnie is a three-star recruit who is 6′5″, 220 lbs.

He joins Creighton Prep’s AJ Rollins, another three-star recruit who is an inch taller than Carnie, and Lewis Central star Thomas Fidone.

Many view Fidone as the top tight end in the country in the class of 2021.

He chose the Huskers over schools like Michigan, Iowa and LSU.

It’s quite possible Nebraska has the best tight ends class in all of college football for 2021.

All three are tall, strong and good pass-catchers.

It’s a big win for tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who recruited all three, and a win for the Huskers' offense.

