Former Lincoln television reporter pleads no contest to sexual assault charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Lincoln television reporter pleaded no contest to charges of attempted sexual assault on Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court.

Zach Worthington, 25, a former reporter at KLKN Channel 8, entered the no-contest plea and was found guilty.

Worthington was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault but pleaded no contest to the lesser charge on Tuesday.

Worthington was arrested in October 2019 when he arrived at the police station to cover a media briefing.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said she slept at Worthington’s home on or about October 1, 2018. She said that after repeatedly telling Worthington she did not want to have sex, she woke up as he was raping her, according to the court records. The victim said she immediately got dressed and left.

Investigators said Worthington made several admissions about the assault via text messages and controlled phone calls with the victim.

Worthington will be sentenced on Jan. 6 and faces up to three years in prison.

