Families of Omaha murder victims reach lawsuit settlement with Douglas County

(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tragic incident from a few years ago that left two brothers dead has reached a settlement with Douglas County.

Attorneys for the victims' families argued 911 dispatchers mishandled the emergency calls -- and cost their loved ones who had been shot precious time to survive.

The civil case was set to go trial this fall -- instead, the two sides reached an agreement in mediation.

On a cold day in February 2016 -- Jason and John Edwards were helping their sister Julie move out of her ex-boyfriend’s home near 136th and Blondo Streets.

The boyfriend shot Jason in the doorway.

John was shot downstairs.

The family said Douglas County bungled the 911 calls made by John that morning -- and then had trouble figuring out where to send deputies.

It took 29 minutes from the first 911 call to when officers finally got to the home – and at that point, the shooter was holding his ex as a hostage.

Here’s one of the 911 calls where the dispatcher seems dismissive to the shooting victim.

John Edwards: “I am losing breath.”

Dispatcher: “Ok. Move, I need you to move around, I need you to get up.”

John Edwards: “I can’t.”

Dispatcher: “Why?”

John Edwards: “I am shot.”

Dispatcher: “Yeah, I heard that.”

At the time -- the director said privacy laws made it hard for 911 to get exact locations from a cell company.

County Commissioner Mike Boyle said Tuesday the board is looking at how some other county 911 centers are making that easier by getting upfront permission from the cell user.

As part of the settlement approved Tuesday, the family of John Edwards will receive $300,000 from the county.

The Jason Edwards family will get $50,000.

In return - the lawsuit is dismissed.

One of their attorneys said they would hope and expect 911 would have learned from this and made changes for the better.

