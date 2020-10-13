Experts explain why a COVID-19 vaccine trial may experience a pause

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Johnson and Johnson is pausing its COVID-19 trial to investigate an unexplained illness in one participant.

Other studies are still going on in the race to get a vaccine approved.

Experts say it’s really not all that uncommon for a vaccine trial to be put on pause.

They say if this was for a different type of vaccine, we’d likely never hear about it but so much is riding on this.

The process for finding a covid-19 vaccine trial is just like all other vaccine trials.

This is Linda Ewald’s first time ever participating in a clinical trial.

She says after seeing people in her age group so impacted by COVID-19, she needed to do something.

So, she signed up for Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine trial.

“I just wanted to be apart of the greater of having to help people maybe get through this,” says Linda Ewald.

Seneca Harrison is the CEO of Quality Clinic Research in Omaha.

He says each patient will get two vaccines, 19 days apart.

Some will get the actual vaccine others will get a placebo.

There are about 44 thousand people around the world participating in this study.

“Reviewing 44 thousand patients across the globe is a lot of data that’s coming in daily just like our covid tickers going up, the recruitment tickers going up and any outliers are getting reviewed by clinicians across the globe,” says Seneca Harrison, Quality Clinic Research CEO.

Harrison says the trial his clinic is apart of hasn’t had to hit pause.

His team closely monitors patients for any side effects and some have seen minor ones.

“Some of the biggest side effects that we are seeing right now are just headaches, reaction sight maybe some form of diarrhea or upset stomach but we are looking for more. We are looking for the long term,” says Harrison.

It’s the unusual side effects that could cause a trial to have to stop while experts investigate.

Experts say this is part of the process that determines if a vaccine actually works.

“It’s the only way you can find out if vaccines work and we need all sorts of people to sign up,” says Dr. David Quimby, CHI Health Infectious Disease Specialist.

Ewald says she has felt great during her time in the trial.

She says the entire process is worth it if it helps to save a life.

“It’s for the greater cause.”

