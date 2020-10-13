Advertisement

Elkhorn Public Schools will hold 100 percent remote learning for a week after holiday breaks

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I think it will be good for the kids. A nice experience," said parent Brian Grummert.

It’s a change some parents of Elkhorn Public School students agree with.

“I like the idea of the extra time off around the holidays," he added.

The school board decided to move to 100 percent remote learning -- for one week after each scheduled break.

Thanksgiving, winter, and spring breaks.

“I think it will prevent longer closures. I think it will prevent the kids from coming back having more exposure, more kids out, more kids out for two weeks. So I think this will help keep them all in longer," Grummert said.

During those remote learning weeks -- high school extracurricular activities will go on as planned with extra safety precautions.

“I think the changes fit our family and what we want and what we need really well," said parent Erin Durant.

In a letter sent out to parents -- this change was made to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and flu -- especially if families choose to travel.

The district says so far, they’ve only had 40 positive cases out of more than 11,000 staff and students.

“We’ve been pleased with everything and feel like it’s gone extremely smooth," she said.

And as district plans for the rest of the school year -- snow days are a possibility.

For right now -- school officials say students will not have to turn to online learning if the snow keeps them away from school for a day.

“This guy likes to make a lot of snowmen so it will work for him, and we can always but some science in that and physics about how snow sticks together and stuff like that," she said.

