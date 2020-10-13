Advertisement

Douglas County burn ban back in place

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even with the rain of Sunday night, conditions are still dry enough in Douglas county to put the burn ban back in place until further notice.

The combination of a breezy northwest wind, low humidity and plenty of dry and dead vegetation will make any open burning very dangerous and hard to control.

Gusty winds are likely almost every day this week as well and will change directions each day.

