David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer and windy Wednesday before a stronger cool-down arrives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday brought us another round of beautiful fall weather! We started the day with temperatures around 50°, with plentiful sunshine warming us to around 70° by the afternoon. Winds were higher mid-morning, but continued to lessen up through the afternoon.

Conditions will stay pleasant this evening, with overnight lows dropping back into the lower-50s.

We’ll warm things up Wednesday – with highs in the mid-70s – but the wind will be on the rise as well. Northwest winds could gust up to 35 mph. Strong winds, along with low relative humidity and the persistent drought conditions combine for a high fire danger threat. Any outdoor activities that could lead to a spark should be postponed.

High fire danger Wednesday (WOWT)

We could see a few light showers late Wednesday into early Thursday, with cooler air moving in behind. The difference in high temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday will be about 20°! Highs in the upper-50s wrap up the workweek.

The Next 3 Days (WOWT)

We’ll warm things up yet again Saturday (highs in the 70s), before a stronger push of cold air arrives next week. Overnight lows will likely drop into the low to mid-30s for several nights next week, leading to widespread freeze.

Colder weather next week! (WOWT)

