Blocked railroad crossing near Fremont causes residents issues

By Mike McKnight
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people living in a lake community west of Omaha started the day stuck at home and not by the pandemic.

The sound echoing across Lake Ventura before sunrise warned residents they might not be leaving anytime soon.

“The train has been stopped since 3 a.m. is what one of the residents was told by UP," said resident Nik Beninato.

For an estimated 12 hours or more a Union Pacific freight train blocked the only way in and of the lake community with a hundred homes.

“There were a couple of appointments I needed to make today I didn’t make. I had to call and cancel because I couldn’t get there to attend the appointment,” said resident Randy Wagner.

And they say another neighbor had a more costly delay.

“Somebody did miss a flight this morning because they tried to leave at 5:30 and it was blocked at that time,” Beninato said.

As crossing arms kept ringing, management of a private fishing club heard the call for help and unlocked its gate. Though the road to the next open crossing is not an easy way out without four-wheel drive and homeowners say they can’t depend on that path in the future.

“The biggest issue is if there’s some kind of a health emergency inside the lake and there’s no way to get out," Beninato said.

Union Pacific said the train in went into an emergency stop and a complex locomotive computer issue delayed the ability to clear the Lake Ventura crossing.

The rail cars began moving not long before sunset. Union Pacific apologized to residents for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience though that’s a lot shorter than the train that waited a half-day to cross.

Union Pacific says the unexpected delay was compounded by a federally mandated inspection before the train could move.

The company released the following statement:

Union Pacific works to minimize blocked crossings caused by stopped trains. This area serves as a crew change point, requiring trains to stop. We do our best to be as efficient as possible and appreciate the community’s patience.

Safety is our top priority and we encourage residents to call our response management communication center if they experience a blocked railroad crossing during a flood-related emergency. The number is 1 (888) 877-7267.

