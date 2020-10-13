Advertisement

Bellevue police release more details regarding teen’s homicide

Davion Snyder, 18, and another teen were arrested following a shooting Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Bellevue, Neb.
Davion Snyder, 18, and another teen were arrested following a shooting Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Bellevue, Neb.(Bellevue Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old’s death which has been declared a homicide, according to authorities.

Bellevue Police reported in a statement issued Tuesday officers and firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of West 31st Avenue on Monday at 12:19 p.m.

The call came in as CPR in progress. Upon arrival, authorities found the 17-year-old victim, now identified as Kalani Zalopany, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zalopany was a student at Bellevue East High School.

Later that evening, Davion Snyder, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for their involvement in the case. Both have been booked for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact them at 402-293-3100 or via Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867.

