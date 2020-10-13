Advertisement

Bellevue police investigating teen’s death as homicide

(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old found with a gunshot wound on Monday as a homicide.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of West 31st Ave. at 12:09 p.m. for a rescue call of CPR in progress.

A 17-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police requested Bellevue Public Schools place four elementary schools in the area in a “lockout” out of an abundance of caution. It was lifted at 2:10 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information connected to the case is asked to contact police at 402-293-3100 or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha area turkey farms see gains and losses this season

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Nebraska farmers had to decide months ago whether or not to raise Thanksgiving turkeys this year.

News

Blocked railroad crossing near Fremont causes residents issues

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Dozens of people living in a lake community west of Omaha started the day stuck at home and not by the pandemic.

News

Rail crossing blocked for hours

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dozens of people living in a lake community west of Omaha started the day stuck at home and not by the pandemic.

News

Thanksgiving turkey sales booming

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nebraska farmers had to decide months ago whether or not to raise Thanksgiving turkeys this year.

Latest News

News

Arrest made in shooting east of Benson Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting call near 60th Street and Ames Avenue Monday afternoon.

News

Woman kidnapped in Omaha decades ago shares story, recalls terror

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Kidnapped and left for dead, a woman who didn’t talk much about being terrorized decades ago in Omaha, opens up.

News

Fortenberry-Bolz debate Oct. 12

Updated: 3 hours ago
Incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry debates Democratic challenger and State Sen. Kate Bolz on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Politics

Fortenberry-Bolz 1st Congressional district debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT 6 News
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will debate the Democratic challenger, State Sen. Kate Bolz, on at 8 p.m. Monday.

News

Woman recounts 1978 kidnapping

Updated: 3 hours ago
Kidnapped and left for dead, a woman who didn’t talk much about being terrorized decades ago in Omaha, opens up.

News

Impact of racial sensitivity training ban

Updated: 4 hours ago
In September President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning federal contractors from holding racial sensitivity trainings.