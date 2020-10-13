Advertisement

Anticipation builds as Huskers prepare for week one at Ohio State

Scott Frost prepares to talk to the media via Zoom on Tuesday, 10/13/20.
Scott Frost prepares to talk to the media via Zoom on Tuesday, 10/13/20.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - There are plenty of questions surrounding the Nebraska football team as we approach October 24.

The biggest one is: Who starts at quarterback?

After OC Matt Lubick called Adrian Martinez the starter earlier in the offseason, signs have pointed to Luke McCaffrey closing that gap between the two as time has gone on.

In a press conference Tuesday, tight end Austin Allen called the competition between Martinez and McCaffrey a true one.

Naturally, head coach Scott Frost was asked if there’s a clear frontrunner.

“I wouldn’t say it’s clear yet. Adrian is certainly playing well. Luke is certainly playing well. There’s a competition at every position. We’re going to have to make those decisions pretty quickly,” Frost said.

“He is a quarterback I want to make that clear. Right now, our offense moves really well when he’s playing quarterback,” Frost added about McCaffrey when asked if he might be used at other positions.

The team scrimmaged on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and Frost said he thought the team moved the ball well.

He said he was impressed with the running and hitting as well.

The players agreed.

“It was pretty cool just being in the stadium, just having fun.” “It was great. Everybody was out there competing,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said.

“It was for sure a change of tide to not having pads on for nine months,” Austin Allen said.

We’re now a little more than a week away from Big Red’s first real game since last November.

The players all feel they’re ready to go, in part thanks to Coach Frost and the staff having them in great shape.

“We’re ready to get back out there and show the world what we can do,” safety Marquel Dismuke said.

Dismuke said he’s feeling good and healthy this year after playing through a neck injury last season.

Cam Taylor-Britt said the anticipation of the Ohio State game has him feeling like it’s his freshman year again.

As a freshman, I was so anxious to play that first game. I feel that way right now," Taylor-Britt said.

The team is hoping to show improvement on both sides of the ball.

Receivers and tight ends are working to block better and help open up the field, and the defense feels like they’re in a good place.

“The whole defense itself. I feel like we all feed off each other,” Dismuke said when asked what the strength of the defense is.

Coach Frost says the team has been great as far as following the COVID protocols goes.

He said they still have some things to clean up, but likes the direction the team is headed.

Next Monday, it’s game week.

As long as there are no issues with the pandemic, the Huskers will have nine straight weeks of games to go out and fight on the field just as they fought to have the chance to play games.

“Playing football this year was the right thing to do and I’m glad we’re there, and I hope our kids take advantage of this opportunity,” Frost said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

