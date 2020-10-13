1 injured in shooting near 47th and Kansas Tuesday
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday Omaha Police were called to the area of 47th and Kansas for a possible shooting.
Upon arrival, a juvenile male was found with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to UNMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Police.
