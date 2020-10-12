LIVE AT 8PM: Watch the Fortenberry-Bolz 1st Congressional district debate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry will debate the Democratic challenger, State Sen. Kate Bolz, on at 8 p.m. Monday.

The candidates are vying to represent Nebraska’s first Congressional district, which includes Lancaster and east Sarpy County as well as Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties, among others.

