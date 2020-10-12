Advertisement

LIVE AT 8PM: Watch the Fortenberry-Bolz 1st Congressional district debate

(KOLNKGIN)
By WOWT 6 News
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry will debate the Democratic challenger, State Sen. Kate Bolz, on at 8 p.m. Monday.

The candidates are vying to represent Nebraska’s first Congressional district, which includes Lancaster and east Sarpy County as well as Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties, among others.

Watch the livestream below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

