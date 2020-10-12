Tradition stands: Huskers to play Iowa day after Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten Conference has announced that the matchup between Nebraska and Iowa will take place on Friday, Nov. 27 in Iowa City as is tradition.

The Huskers have been playing Iowa on Black Friday since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

This year’s matchup marks the 10th straight season the game has taken place between the two teams on Black Friday. Nebraska has been playing on the day after Thanksgiving for 31 straight seasons, dating back to the 1990 season. Other teams played include Colorado for 15 seasons and Oklahoma for six years.

Today’s announcement was part of several special date games and kickoffs announced by the Big Ten, according to the release. Also announced, was the 11 a.m. kickoff time between Nebraska and Ohio State for week 1.

