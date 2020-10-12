Advertisement

Tradition stands: Huskers to play Iowa day after Thanksgiving

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten Conference has announced that the matchup between Nebraska and Iowa will take place on Friday, Nov. 27 in Iowa City as is tradition.

The Huskers have been playing Iowa on Black Friday since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

This year’s matchup marks the 10th straight season the game has taken place between the two teams on Black Friday. Nebraska has been playing on the day after Thanksgiving for 31 straight seasons, dating back to the 1990 season. Other teams played include Colorado for 15 seasons and Oklahoma for six years.

Today’s announcement was part of several special date games and kickoffs announced by the Big Ten, according to the release. Also announced, was the 11 a.m. kickoff time between Nebraska and Ohio State for week 1.

