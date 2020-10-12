Summary of Sunday night’s strong wind and rainfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday night’s storms brought some very strong wind gusts through the area and the most significant rainfall we’ve had in over a month.

Sunday night’s wind gusted up to 76 mph in Lincoln and that was the highest gust recorded as the line of storms moved through. In the Omaha metro there was a 60 mph gust recorded at the airport and a 68 mph gust reported in Papillion. Overall it appears the damage was fairly limited.

Strong winds from the storms (WOWT)

Rainfall totals were somewhat significant in places north of the metro. Radar estimate show a wide swath of 2-3 inches of rain that fell north of Tekamah, Nebraska. In the metro, much less filled up the gauge with generally a half inch or less for the Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie county area. This is the most rainfall recorded in Omaha since the 0.41″ that fell back on September 10th, just over a month ago.

Sunday rainfall (WOWT)

Sunday Rain (WOWT)

