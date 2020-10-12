Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air with less wind to start the week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the strong wind and severe storms last night, cooler and quieter weather is settling in for the majority of the week. It will likely come in two different rounds through the week. The first round sets us back into the 70s today and tomorrow. Northwest wind gusts up near 25 mph will be likely each day. Then we’ll see a bit of a spike Wednesday up to near 80 degrees.

Monday forecast (WOWT)

3 day forecast (WOWT)

After a few mild and breezy days early this week, we are set to see another push of even cooler air for the end of the week. Highs are likely to be in the 50s Thursday and Friday as mainly dry conditions persist all week long. Cooler highs in the 50s and 60s will be the story for the foreseeable future too as fall weather takes hold.

