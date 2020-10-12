Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air with less wind to start the week.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the strong wind and severe storms last night, cooler and quieter weather is settling in for the majority of the week. It will likely come in two different rounds through the week. The first round sets us back into the 70s today and tomorrow. Northwest wind gusts up near 25 mph will be likely each day. Then we’ll see a bit of a spike Wednesday up to near 80 degrees.

After a few mild and breezy days early this week, we are set to see another push of even cooler air for the end of the week. Highs are likely to be in the 50s Thursday and Friday as mainly dry conditions persist all week long. Cooler highs in the 50s and 60s will be the story for the foreseeable future too as fall weather takes hold.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Highs Monday and Tuesday will top out around 70° under sunny skies.

Sunday is a First Alert Day: Strong storms with damaging winds moving through tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We have issued a FIRST ALERT DAY Sunday due to the threat of strong storms by the evening hours.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast Update

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gusts over 45 mph in spots this afternoon, ahead of this evening's cold front. The front will trigger t-storms likely after sunset, with damaging winds being the primary severe threat. Rain pushes to the east overnight, with winds backing off for Monday.

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: 22 hours ago
FIRST ALERT: Most of your Sunday will be dry, warm, and windy with southerly gusts up to 35 or 40 mph possible. Storms fire up along a front this evening (likely after 7PM), with strong winds being the primary severe threat. Rain pushes east overnight!

First Alert Day - Sunday

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
We have issued a FIRST ALERT DAY Sunday due to the threat of strong storms by the evening hours. Storms look to hold off until after 7 PM, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Showers & storms will push east & out of the area by early Monday.

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT
Not the best air quality this morning! If you're included in a sensitive group, you may want to limit outdoor activity early this morning. Model data has most of the smoke pushing south by midday, so we should see improvements over the next few hours.

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Warm and dry for the first half of the weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Saturday brings another warm October day, but Sunday finally brings some rain to the area.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Record warmth on the way this afternoon!

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting off Friday on a very warm note with temps in the 60s along with a south breeze.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT
Winds will increase out of the south and southwest on Friday, becoming gusty by the afternoon.

David’s Evening Forecast - Record warmth possible Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Another very warm day across the metro, but we could be even warmer Friday. Temperatures may approach 90 degrees, setting a new record high.