One injured in Omaha shooting east of Benson Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting call near 60th and Spaulding streets on Monday afternoon.

BREAKING >> I am at the scene of what police say came in as a shooting call. Law-enforcement right now is taping off the intersection and more police officers are arriving. I’m working to get details. @lileana_pearson pic.twitter.com/yOvg5v7KvX — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) October 12, 2020

Dispatch verified one person was injured from the shooting, while a suspect was still being sought at about 2:30 p.m. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the incident was pulled over by authorities a few blocks away, at 52nd Street and Northwest Radial Highway, but a firearm was not found inside the car, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

