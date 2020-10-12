Advertisement

Omaha feels pain of national lumber shortage

Shortage of treated lumber
Shortage of treated lumber(WILX)
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At home and across the country, customers are seeing some historic price increases in lumber.

The word from executives from Millard Lumber -- which has been in business in the metro since the 1940s -- is supply issues came on quickly. and executives there say supply issues came on fast.

6 News has learned several major lumber mills cut back on their production when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, while demand for new home construction and home repairs increased.

“People are just kind of hanging out at home and I think they’re taking their investment dollars that they were not spending
and investing it in their home,” said Don Rowe, VP of sales with Millard Lumber.

Rowe has been in the business for decades. He said the increased demand for lumber and low production could only mean one thing.

“Lumber prices went up to historic highs this summer and we can’t really tell why they almost tripled. Maybe, in some cases, more than tripled,” Rowe said. “I think some of the lumber mills expected a decrease in demand with the onset of COVID and when in reality -- demand went up.”

With more people at home doing renovations, some working in the trades have more business than supply.

“We’re just seeing the availability -- hard to get what you need. We’ve had to cancel a couple of jobs because there wasn’t enough lumber to do them,” said John Thirtle of Any Color You Like Painting. “This is the strongest we’ve seen price increases, we’ve seen supply chain disruption -- but nothing to this magnitude.”

All of this is bad for people who need lumber for their projects at home. Some contractors say they’re seeing a 15 to 20 percent increase in the cost of supplies.

Rowe believes because of the pandemic suppliers are also having a hard time getting employees in the plants to build windows and cabinetry.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One injured in Omaha shooting east of Benson Park

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting call near 60th Street and Ames Avenue Monday afternoon.

News

Food Bank for the Heartland looks toward future

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A recovery years in the making. That’s what the Food Bank for The Heartland’s CEO says he’s expecting after this pandemic is through.

News

One injured in Monday shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Omaha Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting call near 60th and Spaulding streets on Monday afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - More fantastic Fall weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Koeller
A beautiful fall evening for the metro with more sunshine on the way this week. Temperatures on a bit of a roller coaster ride as we slide deeper into Fall.

News

More fantastic Fall weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
A beautiful fall evening for the metro with more sunshine on the way this week. Temperatures on a bit of a roller coaster ride as we slide deeper into Fall.

Latest News

News

Police investigate shooting that sent one to hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
Omaha Police officers responded to the scene of a shooting call near 60th and Spaulding streets on Monday afternoon.

News

Pandemic's lasting impact on food bank

Updated: 1 hours ago
A recovery years in the making. That’s what the Food Bank for The Heartland’s CEO says he’s expecting after this pandemic is through.

News

Nebraska Indigenous Peoples' Day starts in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
Every year, more states choose to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of — or along with — Columbus Day.

News

Nebraska will celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Every year, more states choose to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of -- or along with Columbus Day.

Coronavirus

Monday Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: Health Care Coalition reports 79% occupancy rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.