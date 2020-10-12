Nebraska will celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year, more states choose to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of -- or along with Columbus Day.

Nebraska will too, but not until next year.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks (District 28) introduced the bill to make Indigenous Peoples' Day a state holiday.

But the law won’t go into effect until Nov. 13.

So in 2021, it will be celebrated along with Columbus Day -- a compromise made in order for the bill to pass.

Still, Brooks is happy to see the state moving forward and says it’s important to recognize indigenous people for the impacts they have on their communities.

“We’re not celebrating ghosts from the past -- the First Peoples are still living among us and contributing to our lives and culture and society and to our economy and they’re helping us thrive and we need to treat them like brothers and sisters with love and compassion," Brooks said.

She added the state is planning an exciting and educational celebration in October 2021.

