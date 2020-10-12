Monday Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: Health Care Coalition reports 79% occupancy rate

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Health Care Coalition update

The following are statics for Douglas County, Sarpy County, Washington County, Saunders County, and Dodge County.

282 Med/Surg Beds were available out of 1,341 staffed beds.

79% occupancy rate.

38 Adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were available out of 351 staffed beds. (89% occupancy rate)

11 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds were available out of 39 staffed beds. (72% occupancy rate)

137 total inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19

19 COVID-19 PUIs

147 of the 463 (Column EG) ventilators in hospitals are in use. 5 ventilators are being used for hospitalized patients either suspected or confirmed COVID.

