Advertisement

Monday Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: Health Care Coalition reports 79% occupancy rate

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Health Care Coalition update

The following are statics for Douglas County, Sarpy County, Washington County, Saunders County, and Dodge County.

  • 282 Med/Surg Beds were available out of 1,341 staffed beds.
  • 79% occupancy rate.
  • 38 Adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were available out of 351 staffed beds. (89% occupancy rate)
  • 11 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) beds were available out of 39 staffed beds. (72% occupancy rate)
  • 137 total inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19
  • 19 COVID-19 PUIs
  • 147 of the 463 (Column EG) ventilators in hospitals are in use. 5 ventilators are being used for hospitalized patients either suspected or confirmed COVID.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 11COVID-19 update
Oct. 10 COVID-19 update
Oct. 9 COVID-19 update
Oct. 8 COVID-19 update
Oct. 7 COVID-19 update
Oct. 6 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Confirmations hearings for Amy Coney Barrett begin

Updated: seconds ago
|
The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have begun.

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID hot spots may be sparked by young adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

National

Can you become immune to coronavirus?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Medical experts say they're still studying COVID-19 immunity.

Coronavirus

Sunday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 189 new cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Capitol Hill braces for heated SCOTUS hearings

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Democrats calling for delays and demanding Judge Barrett recuse herself from potential SCOTUS cases.

National

As COVID-19 cases surge globally, US doctors 'deeply afraid' of 2nd wave

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:22 AM CDT
|
More than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, the highest global number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

At least 9 cases of COVID-19 traced to Trump rally in Minnesota

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:16 AM CDT
|
By WCCO Staff
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.