Lincoln residents regain power after Sunday’s storms; LPS regains internet connectivity

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong winds from severe storms moving through Lincoln caused numerous outages across the Capital City.

LES currently reports that most of the power outages have been fixed, with only 66 outages near Sheridan Boulevard and 33rd Street.

LPS suffered from network connectivity issues due to the storms. According to LPS officials, they have worked with their wireless vendor to resolve any network connectivity issues in relation to Sunday’s storms.

At its height, LES reported over 12,400 people without power. The outages spread from three areas of Highway 2, to large areas near 70th and Pioneers, 98th & O, as well as in the area of Normal Blvd. and A Street.

Norris Public Power reported 661 people without power in Lancaster County at the height of the outages. Gage County saw a max of 1,010 people without power. Jefferson, Saline and Seward Counties also saw outages in the 300s at various points during the storms.

