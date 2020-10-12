Fire crews respond to large grass fire near the Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a grass fire near Lincoln Airport on Sunday. The incident started near North Park Road and NW 31st Street at around 3:16 p.m. It took crews more than four and a half hours to put the fire out.

Malcolm and Raymond, and Southwest Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as the Air Guard were called to respond to help with the fire.

“There’s a dry cornfield, dry grass, it is pushing the fire quite rapidly, and it also jumped Highway 34 on us,” said LFR Captain, Rick Schneider.

10/11 NOW Meteorologist Bill Rentschler said that there were windy and drought conditions along with dry grass and crops and that type of fire can spread very quickly.

Captain Schneider said on days like that it’s important for people to take precautions.

“With the wind and dry conditions like that, be wary of your campfires, fires out in fields, I don’t know if they’re going to put up red flag warnings or not,” said Captain Schneider.

The acting Battalion Chief later told 10/11 NOW that roughly 400 acres were burned in the incident. He says the cause appears to be an improperly discarded cigarette. Schneider said some railroad tracks, managed by Union Pacific and BNSF, were also damaged.

