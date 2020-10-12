Douglas County lifts burn ban Monday; on watch for next few days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County fire officials are taking the county-wide burn ban one day at a time this week.

Officials on Monday lifted the county-wide burn ban put in place last Monday, Oct. 5 — but only for the day. According to Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks, the ban will be re-evaluated for Tuesday and Wednesday based on weather conditions.

