David’s Evening Forecast - More fantastic Fall weather

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a windy and storm Sunday, beautiful fall weather settled in today. Blue skies and a light breeze made for a fantastic afternoon, temperatures warming to near 70 degrees across the metro. Winds will remain light out of the west and then south overnight, with just a few clouds drifting by. Temperatures will hold onto the 60s through sunset, dipping back into the 50s late this evening. A south wind will help to keep temperatures from falling to far tonight, dropping to around 50 by morning.

Another day of full sunshine is expected on Tuesday, however gusty northwest winds will likely kick in by late morning, helping to slow down our warm up just a bit. We should still warm into the upper 60s to around 70 which is still above average for this time of year. Stronger south winds will push in on Wednesday, bringing the potential for some Summer-like weather. Highs should climb into the upper 70s to near 80, well above average for the middle of October. However, the warmth is not likely to last.

A cold front will push through Wednesday night, dropping temperatures in the low 40s. Blustery northwest winds will move in for Thursday and Friday, bringing in some very chilly air. Highs will likely only top out in the 50s, with the potential for lows to dip into the upper 30s on Friday morning. We’ll get a brief reprieve on Saturday before more cold air moves in for next week. The potential for a widespread heavy frost or freeze appears to be increasing for early next week.

