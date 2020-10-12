Advertisement

3 killed, 1 critically hurt in Kansas train collision

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Three people were killed and another critically injured when their Jeep was struck by a train in Kansas.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the tracks where a Jeep was hit by the train, the Kansas City Star reported.

Also responding were police officers from Overland Park.

The Johnson County sheriff’s office says the tracks were on private property where there were no lights or bars. All the victims were adults.

