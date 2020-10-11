Sunday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: Tech issues delay test results in Nebraska

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Technical difficulties

The Douglas County Health Department, in a statement Sunday, announced no test results were available because of technical issues Douglas County and other areas in Nebraska were facing.

“It is our understanding other counties as well are being impacted by this issue. The DCHD staff is working with the state to resolve the situation,” the statement reads.

As of Sunday morning, the DCHD reported metro-area hospitals had 277 medical and surgical beds available for a 79 percent occupancy rate.

There were 135 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 while 27 more persons of interest waiting for test results.

Five confirmed to have COVID-19 or suspected of having the virus are on ventilators.

Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community’s total to 7,481.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll in Lancaster County remains at 31.

