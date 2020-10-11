Advertisement

Sunday Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: Tech issues delay test results in Nebraska

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Technical difficulties

The Douglas County Health Department, in a statement Sunday, announced no test results were available because of technical issues Douglas County and other areas in Nebraska were facing.

“It is our understanding other counties as well are being impacted by this issue. The DCHD staff is working with the state to resolve the situation,” the statement reads.

As of Sunday morning, the DCHD reported metro-area hospitals had 277 medical and surgical beds available for a 79 percent occupancy rate.

There were 135 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 while 27 more persons of interest waiting for test results.

Five confirmed to have COVID-19 or suspected of having the virus are on ventilators.

Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community’s total to 7,481.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll in Lancaster County remains at 31.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Oct. 10 COVID-19 update
Oct. 9 COVID-19 update
Oct. 8 COVID-19 update
Oct. 7 COVID-19 update
Oct. 6 COVID-19 update
Oct. 5 COVID-19 update
Oct. 4 COVID-19 update
Oct. 3 COVID-19 update
Oct. 2 COVID-19 update
Oct. 1 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Capitol Hill braces for heated SCOTUS hearings

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Democrats calling for delays and demanding Judge Barrett recuse herself from potential SCOTUS cases.

National

As COVID-19 cases surge globally, US doctors 'deeply afraid' of 2nd wave

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
More than 350,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, the highest global number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

At least 9 cases of COVID-19 traced to Trump rally in Minnesota

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCCO Staff
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

National

Trump campaign rally in Minnesota linked to 9 COVID cases, 2 hospitalizations

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Health officials say wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds are still the key factors that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday Oct. 10 COVID-19 update: 226 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

National

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

State

COVID-19 Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program to assist Iowans with utility bills

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority launched a new Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program on Friday.

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 9 COVID-19 update: More prison staffers test positive; Douglas County reports 185 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.