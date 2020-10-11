Bennington hopes to expand retail business in historic downtown area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -There’s a push to get more retail space in a small town.

It’s all in an effort to make the community competitive with nearby cities.

The Bennington community is growing.

But, with that growth comes some challenges.

City leaders say it’s been increasingly difficult to get new retailers to the area.

They’re hoping to change that after a new shop has opened up in the historic district.

“I think that this creates kind of a snowball effect. this is foot traffic that we’ve needed in our town district for a long time,” says Zac Johns, Bennington Chamber of Commerce President.

There’s a few businesses like restaurants and a mechanic on this strip.

But, leaders with the chamber of commerce say this are has lacked retail space.

“We’ve had a lot of desire requests for a boutique, for retail, for something like that in town, we have very little room for that type of expansion,” says Johns.

A new shop has popped up in the downtown area for the first time in years.

It’s only been open for a few weeks now.

The co-owners say it’s was important for them to grow in this community.

And, they say the community has welcomed them with open arms.

“It still doesn’t feel real. It’s been amazing. The people have come out and really supported Bennington but it’s nice that we’re seeing customers coming from all parts of the state,” says Abbie Niles, Co-Owner of Earl & Gray.

The owners of Earl and Gray are hoping to inspire other retailers to come to the area.

Inside the shop, they only sell products made within a one hour drive of Bennington.

That’s in an effort to get local makers to expand.

“That’s one of the reasons that we really wanted to be in Bennington, because we wanted to be the first. We wanted to be trend setters and we wanted to give people a reason to be here,” says Laci Mulick, Co-Owner of Earl & Gray.

City leaders say they hope this is a step towards making Bennington more competitive and a destination for shoppers.

“There’s not a lot of shovel ready areas in the town so we’re really excited to see people make use of some of those historic buildings and we really look towards the future and trying to find some areas where we can expand our commercial districts,” says Johns.

