Sunday is a First Alert Day: Strong storms possible by evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Summer-like temperatures stick around for the weekend, with a chance for strong storms by Sunday evening. A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday, October 11th.

Friday, we tied the daily record high of 88°! Saturday morning, most of us started off in the 50s with plentiful sunshine warming us into the upper-70s and lower-80s. We’ll drop to near the 60° mark tonight under mostly clear skies. More clouds move in Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s and southerly wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunday, October 11th is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

A cold front will bring us a chance for showers and storms Sunday evening – primarily after 7PM. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, with severe winds being the primary threat. A few storms north of Omaha may carry a hail threat when they first fire up. Due to the threat of severe weather, a First Alert Day has been issued.

Severe storms possible Sunday evening (WOWT)

Rainfall amounts will likely stay under ½ inch for most, but a few storms could carry higher amounts.

Rain moves out quickly Monday morning, with clouds decreasing behind. Highs Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower-70s. Next week is looking mostly dry, with highs in the 60s moving in beginning Thursday.

