“Racinos” could become Omaha staple if gambling is expanded

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More horse racing could be on the way to Omaha -- if voters approve the expanded gambling initiatives on the ballot.

It’s using the phrase “racino" -- a portmanteau of “casino” and “racing."

Horsemen’s Park’s General Manager Mike Newlin said more than 67,000 fans attended nine days of live races last year.

Should Nebraska vote yes to expand gambling in the state, Newlin said he would bring more races.

“We plan to dramatically increase horse racing days if this is passed," he said.

That’s if Nebraskans approve initiatives 429, 430 and 431, allowing casinos at horse racetracks.

Newlin said once the casinos start bringing in revenue, horse racing could take off.

“The problem with horse racing right now in Nebraska is there’s not enough money to really make it worthwhile for people to bring horses to Nebraska or raise horses in Nebraska because the purse money is so low, the reward for winning the race isn’t very much and that’s why we have a limited number of days,” Newlin explained.

It’s his hope that generates more race days, and the sport’s popularity returns to what it was in Aksarben’s heyday before out-of-state casinos opened in the mid 90′s.

“It’s going to take us a while to get everything completed and get slot machines and, you know, the gaming regulations in and all the stuff needed before we could actually open the casino. So we estimate that in spring of 2022, Omaha and Lincoln combined will run almost 100 days,” he said.

In 2022, Newlin said his newest track in Lincoln could get up to 60 race days and 40 days in Omaha -- four times what is seen now in Omaha.

“I think eventually we could develop that property a little bit better maybe extend that track possibly, but within the near term I would imagine that most of our days would have to be run down in Lincoln,” he said.

Newlin’s hope is that this attracts a new generation of fans, but that fate is still in the hands of voters.

