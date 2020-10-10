Advertisement

Omaha enjoys final farmers market of the season

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the final weekend of the Omaha Farmers Market this season.

With the pandemic this year there were some major changes for the market and its vendors.

Things look and feel different at this year’s Omaha Farmers Market in the Old Market.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind year,” said Kristen Beck, market manager.

The market is at a new location this year - one that lets them spread out to encourage social distancing.

There are also few vendors allowed to set up their shops.

“The year, obviously, it is a little bit slower than normal years that we have seen. With the pandemic, it’s been difficult,” Beck explained.

To top it off -- a month was cut off of the farmers market season.

Despite all that’s different - there is something that hasn’t changed.

“To have such a strong showing, you know for the minimal season we had is really, yeah it’s really neat," said Jared Uecker, owner of O’Tillie Butcher.

The dedication of the vendors and their customers.

This is Uecker’s third year coming to the market.

“We do everything from fresh cuts like pork chops and stuff to bacon and ham and sausage,” he said.

With his wife and 10-month-old son Crosby by his side - they’re making do with the changes this year and gaining newfound respect for the little things they might have taken for granted before.

“Sampling is limited and you know that’s a big thing for us. You know getting people to try our products, and also just the general interaction,” he said.

15-year Omaha Farmers Market veteran Wendy Fletcher of It’s All About Bees is feeling a bit of that pain herself - but she’s grateful just to be out there.

“We’re grateful that we’re even able to have the farmers market so you just make it work and keep going and just know that we’ll get back to normal eventually," she said.

As far as the farmers market getting back to normal - Beck says they’ll take next year as it comes.

“It’s really hard to say what the future is going to look like for the market. I assume we’ll still have policies put in place for the safety of our vendors, staff, and customers, I’m just not 100 percent sure what that looks like going forward,” Beck said.

Your last chance to go to the farmers market is Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Baxter Arena’s parking lot.

