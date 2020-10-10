Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Lingering warmth with a storm chance late Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Summer-like temperatures stick around for the weekend, with a chance for storms by Sunday evening.

Friday, we tied the daily record high of 88°! Saturday morning, most of us are starting off in the 50s. While skies are clear from clouds, lingering smoke is causing a hazy start to the day. Air quality is “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” to start, but should improve as the front pushes more of the smoke south.

Plentiful sunshine is on tap Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. We’ll drop to near the 60° mark tonight under mostly clear skies. More clouds move in Sunday, with gustier winds and highs in the mid-80s.

A few stronger storms possible Sunday evening. Damaging winds the main threat. (wowt)

A front will bring us a chance for showers and storms Sunday evening – after 6 PM. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds being the primary threat. A few storms north of Omaha may carry a hail threat when they first fire up. Rainfall amounts will likely stay under ½ inch for most, but a few storms could carry higher amounts.

Rain moves out quickly Monday morning, with clouds decreasing behind. Highs Monday and Tuesday will top out in the lower-70s. Next week is looking mostly dry, with highs in the 60s moving in beginning Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.