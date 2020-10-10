External investigation finished, Council Bluffs officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The outside investigation of a Council Bluffs officer-involved shooting in mid September has ended. Special Agent Darrell Simmons of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said he couldn’t give details until the Pottawatomie County attorney reviewed their findings, but did say “there was nothing concerning.”

On September 18th, Council Bluffs PD said Officer John Kuebler was at the Walmart in Lake Manawa Center for a shoplifting incident. While there, he tried to stop 29-year-old Ian James Lybarger as he got into a vehicle with stolen plates.

As Ofc. Kuebler tried to get Lybarger out, Lybarger took off, dragging the officer several feet. In the process, Kuebler fired his gun, but missed Lybarger who got away, but not before hitting another parked car in the lot.

“An officer doesn’t come to work and say hey, this is something that I want to do.” said. Sgt. Ted Roberts, referring to a shooting. Roberts heads the Defensive Tactics division of the department.

He explained his officers are trained to shoot if that is the only option to maintain their, or the public’s safety and added officers employ de-escalation training as soon as they arrive at a scene. “We use de-escalation techniques with our voice, our presence, having conversations with people.”

All CBPD officers go through 60 hours of firearms training at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. The primary which focus there is on how to shoot.

Once they graduate, there’s another set of training with the department on when to fire their weapon.

“Every time that our officers use any force at all, it’s essentially dictated by that suspect. We don’t start at a level and then let the suspect rise or fall from there.” stated Sgt. Bo Wake, who is the department’s lead firearms instructor.

Many often ask why officers don’t aim for arms or legs to injure or subdue a suspect. Sergeant Wake explained all police officers are trained to shoot at center mass to stop a threat because it’s the largest area on the body.

Even if a suspect is shot in the shoulder or foot, they could potentially run off and cause harm or still have enough range of motion to fire a weapon, if they have one.

“To train our officers to shoot at someone’s extremities is difficult. You run the risk of missing.” Wake outlined. He went on to say officers are accountable for where any missed bullets land.

Council Bluffs Police police said the officer tried to stop Lybarger’s erratic behavior by attempting to pull him out the car, but he got away and even hit another parked vehicle in the process before fleeing.

He was, however, arrested days later in Missouri and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft.

Officer Kuebler remains on leave which is standard protocol when an officer fires a gun. Six News reached out to the County Attorney for an update on this investigation Friday, we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.