Thousands of Nebraskans ignored, debates exclude interpreters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Presidential and Vice Presidential debates included a lot of interrupting, arguing and even yelling, but no sign language interpreters and not only not are many noticing; they feel ignored.

At Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, advocates and experts work to increase communication access for people on a spectrum of hearing loss.

They agree the lack of inclusion during the debates was “disappointing.”

Despite the repeated occasions candidates refer to America as the “greatest country in the world” the country isn’t one that’s mastered inclusion. Within one week, the critically important debates ignored millions of people who identify as deaf or hard of hearing.

The Commission on Presidential Debates failed to include an American Sign Language interpreter.

Cody McEvoy, a Behavioral Health Coordinator with NCDHH said the debates were tough to follow. “The interview was live and so the captioning was therefore delayed so it was hard to keep track of who who was speaking. There were a lot of interruptions and we really missed a lot of information.”

He also said he fielded several complaints from politically savvy colleagues, eager to watch; only to learn the debates weren’t fully accessible. “The next day they had to read the news or check online to see what the recap was, but the recap doesn’t tell you everything.” McEvoy explained.

For Dillan Curren, their Omaha Advocacy Specialist, communication access, is especially key during a pandemic as candidates debate some of the most urgent issues that’ll be on the ballot. He’s adamant there needs to be equity in the spread of information.

“We are taxpayers, we have the right to get equal access.”, Curren exclaimed.

Curren points to masks, as a critical life-saving measure during this pandemic, but acknowledged that the face coverings that aren’t transparent or clear, can hinder reading lips or facial expressions - which are also very useful for matching up words with signs and overall enhancement of interpersonal communication. He added, on top of everything going on in the world, deaf and hard of hearing communities shouldn’t have to work twice as hard to be a part of the democratic process.

“We should be able to make decisions; to vote for who we want to vote for. It’s important.”Curren stated.

It’s not all bad though. NCDHH’s Executive Director John Wyvill commended Nebraska’s elected leaders for their efforts to include interpreters at briefings this year. The agency petitioned for this to happen and it’s becoming normalized. “Nebraska get its” Wyvill shared, while highlighting the those on the national stage who need more of a push.

“The National Association for the Deaf sued the White House and about a month ago, a federal judge ordered the White House to provide sign language interpreter.” Wvyill outlined.

He said he doesn’t blame the candidates for the lack of interpreters present, but said they can definitely push for it.

In the meantime, their agency is one of several state resources working to increase communication access in employment, medical care, education and so many more.

If any of the Nebraska Commission for Deaf and Hard of Hearing services could be useful, please click here for more information.

