South Omaha eyesore could become much more

By Mike McKnight
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dangerous eyesore in south Omaha could become a vibrant commercial center in the near future.

Until then there’s concern about making the vacant property safe and secure.

A citizen on patrol, Scottie Wagner checks an old packing then leather plant.

“I got four or five complaints last week about it. Kids climbing through here and everything else, late at night and early in the morning,” Wagner said.

An Iowa family owns the property with plans to tear down the building and develop the five acres it sits on. Omaha’s chief housing inspector says that will save taxpayer money.

“The city is not going to have to demo this property. The owners are taking responsibility, they’re going to demolish the property and they’re working with the planning department on-site plans,” said Scott Lane, chief housing inspector.

But the inspector says until then the owners need to make the building more secure.

"Vandals put it up there probably use it to climb up in,” he added.

An attorney for the owners said $50,000 spent securing the property has been ripped away by vandals. Boards torn from entry points.

“That’s my big concern, somebody is going to get hurt,” Wagner said.

And barbed wire-topped fencing knocked down.

The gate shows trespassers aren’t taking no for an answer. It’s obviously been rammed open. Pieces of taillight are laying around the area.

The owners say they ran off three kids one time and an adult another and will do their best to resecure the property.

“I think we got a good set of owners on this one that have the right thing in mind,” Lane said.

Just waiting on utility disconnects and a demolition permit they hope by late November to tear down the eyesore. '

Redevelopment of the property could be an eye-opener.

The owners of the old packing plant property say they have a bone to pick with planning officials that could jeopardize the project.

Their attorney says they can’t afford to pave a street on the west side of the building if the city makes that part of the plan.

