Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Record warmth on the way this afternoon!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting off Friday on a very warm note with temps in the 60s along with a south breeze. That south wind is forecast to increase after sunrise and gust to near 30 mph at times. Plenty of sunshine and that wind will send our temps to near 90 degrees, likely breaking the record of 88 from way back in 1928.

Warmth will likely stick with us over the weekend with highs in the 80s. Lower 80s on the way Saturday and mid 80s are likely Sunday. There won’t be much of a breeze Saturday but south wind will gust to near 40 mph Sunday afternoon helping to bump the temp up a bit more.

A front dropping through Sunday evening will bring with it our best chance of rain in quite a while. A line of rain and storms is likely to develop after 6pm into the evening and bring up to a half inch of rain to parts of the area. Not enough to fix the drought but helpful nonetheless.

There is a small risk of severe weather with any of the evening storms Sunday but I don’t expect much more than a sporadic wind gust or some small hail at this point.

