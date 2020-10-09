Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Record warmth on the way this afternoon!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting off Friday on a very warm note with temps in the 60s along with a south breeze. That south wind is forecast to increase after sunrise and gust to near 30 mph at times. Plenty of sunshine and that wind will send our temps to near 90 degrees, likely breaking the record of 88 from way back in 1928.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Warmth will likely stick with us over the weekend with highs in the 80s. Lower 80s on the way Saturday and mid 80s are likely Sunday. There won’t be much of a breeze Saturday but south wind will gust to near 40 mph Sunday afternoon helping to bump the temp up a bit more.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A front dropping through Sunday evening will bring with it our best chance of rain in quite a while. A line of rain and storms is likely to develop after 6pm into the evening and bring up to a half inch of rain to parts of the area. Not enough to fix the drought but helpful nonetheless.

Rain potential Sunday Evening
Rain potential Sunday Evening(WOWT)

There is a small risk of severe weather with any of the evening storms Sunday but I don’t expect much more than a sporadic wind gust or some small hail at this point.

Sunday Severe
Sunday Severe(WOWT)

