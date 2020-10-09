Nebraska Medicine hosts breast cancer awareness event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early Friday morning hundreds of people drove through Nebraska Medicine’s Brake for the Breakfast event. Drivers were able to stop at different tents.

“Get information about breast health and the importance of mammographies as well as free breakfast,” Marketing Strategist with Nebraska Medicine, Heidi Woodard said.

The event took place at three different locations. Those were Village Pointe Health Center, Shadow Lake Towne Center, and Omaha Home for the Boys.

Volunteers shared important information about breast cancer, and one of them was Nicole Keil. She is a nurse at Nebraska Medicine.

“I get involved just to give back and just show people that you can still live every day,” Keil said.

Keil, also a breast cancer survivor, was treated at the same place she works.

“Tomorrow it will be six years of my diagnosis. And I actually found my lump on my own,” she said.

Keil said even with new technology like 3D mammography, self-screening can be very important. She said it could be life-saving.

“You know your body, and I know that my lump was not a part of me,” she explained.

While she encourages women to start scheduling mammograms when they turn 40, or sooner if they may be at a higher risk, she said men should also do the same.

“There is a little bit of an uptick with men and breast cancer, so I always tell the husbands and boyfriends to make sure to get check and check yourself," Keil added.

Nebraska Medicine offers mammograms at their locations in Bellevue, Midtown Omaha, and West Omaha.

