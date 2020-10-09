Advertisement

As hospital capacity increases, Omaha-area health experts warn to stay vigilant against COVID-19

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is increasing. It jumped nearly 2 percent in just a week.
The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is increasing. It jumped nearly 2 percent in just a week.
By Roger Hamer
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the midwest are continuing to rise, including in the Omaha metro area.

Numbers from the Douglas County Health Department show nearly 500 Nebraskans have died from the virus, including four more Friday.

Nebraska Medicine reports cases and hospitalizations are equal to the peak numbers in May.

“That was a concern that we would have numbers going up in the fall,” said Phil Rooney, resource specialist with the DCHD.

New data shows the virus is racking up big numbers in Nebraska. However --

“We’re not at a crisis point now. Hospitals still have some space and they’re managing it well, our concern is that we get a continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and we get the flu on top of it that could put us into a situation that is concerning," Rooney said.

In the five-county Omaha metro area hospital coalition, there are 343 total ICU beds. As of Friday afternoon, there are only 25 available beds.

That’s a 93% capacity. Statewide, hospitals are at 75% capacity.

Although the virus can spread while outside, colder weather could push hospitals to the brink.

“When it gets cold, people are going to be inside where it’s easily transmitted. It’s people being close to each other, speaking, spreading droplets and that’s how the disease gets spread. The more we have of that, the more likely it is to have increased cases," Rooney explained.

There is a concern in other parts of the state -- Holt County moved its risk dial from “yellow” to “orange” this week as the North Central District Health and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health departments report case number increases.

To slow the spread, previous recommendations of masks, hand washing, and social distancing remain along with getting a flu shot.

“We don’t want people to be sick with the flu and COVID-19 but the other point with that is we don’t want the hospitals to be overflowing because hospital workers have certainly been overburdened," Rooney said.

Health experts say by taking precautions now, the rate of the virus’s spread could be sharply reduced and we all could come closer to a return to life before COVID-19.

Health officials say if you do plan to hold Husker game-day activities: remember to mask up, social distance, and regularly clean your hands.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pieces of history unearthed during reconstruction of Benson Theatre

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“The amount of people that have performed in that space during that time period and the films that were shown, bringing that back to life and that orchestra pit, that will be our green room. I think you can really sense the spirit of the space when you’re especially in that orchestra pit,” Executive Director, Amy Ryan.

News

COVID-19 rent assistance available in Sarpy, Cass Counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Relief is on its way to those struggling to pay rent in Sarpy and Cass Counties.

News

Benson Theatre's $4.5 million renovation

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Benson Theatre is turning back time to bring an old favorite back to the neighborhood.

News

Love’s Jazz & Arts Center sees changes in future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The Love’s Jazz & Arts Center has been operating for about 15 years. But city leaders and Love family members say the doors will re-open again.

Latest News

News

Six On Your Side: Storage unit bill dispute

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s been four years since Kylie Davis packed up her things and moved them out of Dino’s Storage Unit. She left it clean in 2016 and a manager inspected.

State

State Supreme Court rejects Hastings divorce appeal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday rejected a Hastings man’s argument that the state’s no-fault divorce law was unconstitutional.

News

Nebraska Medicine hosts breast cancer awareness event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Nebraska Medicine holds 'Brake for Breakfast' event to raise awareness about breast cancer.

State

COVID-19 Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program to assist Iowans with utility bills

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority launched a new Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program on Friday.

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 9 COVID-19 update: More prison staffers test positive; Douglas County reports 185 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Vacant house fire at 41st & Lafayette spreads next door

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.