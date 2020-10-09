Advertisement

Lightbulb rebate fraud scheme sends eastern Iowa man to federal prison

(WBKO)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Monticello man who forged the signatures of a Cedar Rapids utility company’s customers as part of a $300,000 light bulb rebate form fraud scheme was sentenced today to nearly two years in federal prison.

Anthony John Harms, age 35, from Marion, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 9, 2020 guilty plea to one count of mail fraud.

At prior hearings, evidence showed that Dustin Hutcheson operated Hutch Energy, LLC, which was an energy-related services business in Marion, Iowa. Hutcheson recruited Harms into the light bulb scheme. In 2017 and 2018, Hutcheson and Harms approached small business customers of a Cedar Rapids utility company and offered to replace their existing lighting with more energy-efficient LED lighting for free. They falsely claimed they could do so at no cost to the customer because of a rebate program that the utility company offered. They claimed all the customer needed to do was provide Hutcheson the paperwork, which he would complete. They told the customer to send Hutcheson the rebate check once the customer received it from the utility company. Hutcheson then submitted fraudulent invoices to the utility company, making it appear as if the customer had paid for the lighting and was entitled to a rebate. Hutcheson and Harms repeatedly forged the signatures of the utility company’s customers and Hutcheson inflated the number of bulbs installed on the rebate forms. Harms also repeatedly called the utility company’s customer service line and impersonated the customers in order to learn the status of rebate forms. In total, Hutcheson and Harms received over $300,000 in rebate money as a result of the fraud scheme.

Neither Hutcheson nor Harms was a licensed electrician. As a result, they risked the safety of their customers and clientele. In one case, Hutcheson’s light bulbs caused a fire in a nursing home, likely because the bulbs' voltage was incorrect. The nursing home had to evacuate 23 residents, including elderly individuals on feeding tubes and with dementia.

Harms was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. He was ordered to make over $340,000 in restitution to the utility company, including paying the utility company’s attorney fees in responding to the government’s investigation and prosecution. Harms must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. In June 2020, Hutcheson was sentenced to 44 months' imprisonment for his leadership role in the scheme.

As a result of having been caught using narcotics on multiple occasions while on pretrial release, Harms is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Tim Vavricek and investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pieces of history unearthed during reconstruction of Benson Theatre

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“The amount of people that have performed in that space during that time period and the films that were shown, bringing that back to life and that orchestra pit, that will be our green room. I think you can really sense the spirit of the space when you’re especially in that orchestra pit,” Executive Director, Amy Ryan.

News

As hospital capacity increases, Omaha-area health experts warn to stay vigilant against COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the midwest are continuing to rise, including in the Omaha metro area.

News

COVID-19 rent assistance available in Sarpy, Cass Counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Relief is on its way to those struggling to pay rent in Sarpy and Cass Counties.

News

Benson Theatre's $4.5 million renovation

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Benson Theatre is turning back time to bring an old favorite back to the neighborhood.

News

Love’s Jazz & Arts Center sees changes in future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The Love’s Jazz & Arts Center has been operating for about 15 years. But city leaders and Love family members say the doors will re-open again.

Latest News

News

Six On Your Side: Storage unit bill dispute

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s been four years since Kylie Davis packed up her things and moved them out of Dino’s Storage Unit. She left it clean in 2016 and a manager inspected.

State

State Supreme Court rejects Hastings divorce appeal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday rejected a Hastings man’s argument that the state’s no-fault divorce law was unconstitutional.

News

Nebraska Medicine hosts breast cancer awareness event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Nebraska Medicine holds 'Brake for Breakfast' event to raise awareness about breast cancer.

State

COVID-19 Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program to assist Iowans with utility bills

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority launched a new Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program on Friday.

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 9 COVID-19 update: More prison staffers test positive; Douglas County reports 185 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Vacant house fire at 41st & Lafayette spreads next door

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.