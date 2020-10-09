Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

State Supreme Court rejects Hastings divorce appeal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The Nebraska Supreme Court Friday rejected a Hastings man’s argument that the state’s no-fault divorce law was unconstitutional.

News

Nebraska Medicine hosts breast cancer awareness event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Nebraska Medicine holds 'Brake for Breakfast' event to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Coronavirus

Friday Oct. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 185 new cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Vacant house fire at 41st & Lafayette spreads next door

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Crime

Bailey Boswell trial: Pathologist explains Loofe’s cause of death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The jury in the Bailey Boswell trial saw photos from Sydney Loofe’s autopsy Friday morning.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Record warmth on the way this afternoon!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting off Friday on a very warm note with temps in the 60s along with a south breeze.

News

South Omaha eyesore could become much more

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A dangerous eyesore in south Omaha could become a vibrant commercial center in the near future.

News

Maddia Groff

Updated: 16 hours ago
Maddia Groff Marian

News

Eye opening plan for eyesore

Updated: 16 hours ago
A dangerous eyesore in south Omaha could become a vibrant commercial center in the near future.

News

Call for interpreters at debates

Updated: 16 hours ago
Recent debates included a lot of interrupting, arguing and even yelling, but no sign language interpreters.

News

ORBT adding bus lanes to downtown

Updated: 16 hours ago
Bus lanes are a big city amenity coming to the downtown metro when ORBT buses start running on Nov. 18.